See what happened to this LADY who injected her B()()TY to make it big! This is MADNESS! (VIDEO)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 06:58

Tuesday, June 17, 2017 - To those ladies desperate for bigger derrieres and contemplating using injections, this video shows why it is not such a good idea.

The poor lady must have used silicon to enhance her backside but it backfired on her badly.

She got the opposite of what she wanted - shapeless, saggy behind that is an eye sore.

It just looks fake and while she will turn heads, nobody will dare look twice.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno