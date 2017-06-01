See the S£XY girlfriend of BOBOCHA, the lethal thug from Mombasa who was killed like a dog (PHOTOs).

The Kenyan DAILY POST , 20:25

Wednesday, 28 June 2017 - The proverbial forty days of lethal Mombasa thug, Bobocha, finally reached on Sunday when he was cornered by a mob and stoned to death before his body was paraded in the streets.

The lethal thug was part of a gang that has been terrorizing residents of Mombasa.

Bobocha was in his early twenties and he had a very hot girlfriend.

She is the yellow yellow type.

Bobocha’s girlfriend has vowed to revenge after he was killed like a cockroach.

See photos of late Bobocha’s girlfriend in the next page

Page 1 2 3 4 5

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno