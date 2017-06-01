See the millions you part with to buy a small piece of land near the KENYATTA family in Gatundu, WAH!!!Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles 06:08
Friday, 16 June 2017 - Neighbours of the Kenyatta family in Ichaweri Village in Gatundu smile to the bank because of the value of their pieces of land has been increasing each day.
Although majority of Gatundu residents are poor drunkards who are struggling with life, those who live near the Kenyatta family home have something to smile about.
According to..
Page 1 2