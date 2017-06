..Francis Kung’u, a real estate agent in the area, a quarter acre of land near the Kenyattas in Ichaweri costs up to Sh 10 million.





“A quarter acre plot near Kenyatta Family home costs between Sh 8 Million and Sh 10 Million.”





“Similar size plots in other areas which are quite a distance from the President’s home cost between sh 3 million and sh 4 million.” He said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST