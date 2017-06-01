See how Tharaka Nithi residents embarrassed RAILA ODINGA and his NASA crew - He will never go back.

Saturday June 17, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, took his campaigns to Tharaka Nithi County on Friday where he received a cold reception.





Raila who was accompanied by his running mate, Kalonzo Musyoka, made a stopover at Chuka Town where he was received by a small group of people who were waving ODM flags as if they were not paid well by the organizers.





Residents who spoke to Raila urged him to stop politicking and..



