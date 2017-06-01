See how Tharaka Nithi residents embarrassed RAILA ODINGA and his NASA crew - He will never go back.

..instead talk about development.





"We want them to just talk about the development of this region and not politicking," said one of the residents.





Raila on his part asked area residents to vote in ideologies of the NASA coalition and not to be misled by Jubilee coalition.





"Canaan is our destiny and Tharaka Nithi is part of the Kenyans heading to Canaan.”





“Mara hii hakuna kuiba kura tena (This time round there will be no stealing of votes)," said Raila.





