See how RAILA ODINGA uses jobless youths and then dumps them like tissue papers (PHOTOs)

Wednesday June 21, 2017 - More than 300 ODM youths were stranded in Kitengela town on Tuesday after ODM officials refused to pay their wages.





The youths who were ferried from Nairobi's Kibera slum to Kitengela by ODM officials were stranded after the officials refused to pay them.





The youths were ferried to attend an ODM rally in Kitengela on Tuesday where ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, was in attendance.





See photos of some youths who were ferried to Kitengela by...



