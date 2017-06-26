See how President UHURU is endangering his life during campaigns, here are the PHOTOs

Monday, June 26, 2017 -Photos of President Uhuru Kenyatta putting his life at risk during campaigns have surfaced online.





The photos show Uhuru standing on the roof of his car infront of a mammoth crowd, exposing himself to potential threats.





Uhuru Kenyatta is the most important man in the country and this means that he should be getting the best security.





The photos went rounds on social media and elicited mixed reactions.





Some people urged Uhuru’s security to be careful during political campaigns while others claimed that nothing can happen to Uhuru because is a man of the people and is protected by God.





Others accused him of being reckless as he hunts for votes ahead of August 8th Election.





Here are photos of Uhuru allegedly endangering his life that have caused a fuss on social media.