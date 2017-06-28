See how Nairobi Women rep aspirant ESTHER PASSARIS stunned during NASA manifesto launch (PHOTOs)Featured Articles, Lifestyle 19:42
Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - Nairobi Women Representative aspirant on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket, Esther Passaris, stepped out in style during the launch of the National Super Alliance (Nasa) Manifesto.
The event took place at Ngo’ng Racecourse on Tuesday evening.
Her glamorous outfit has been the talk on social media.
