See how desperate RAILA ODINGA & NASA have become! They ferried LUOs from Kibera to Machakos.

Wednesday June 7, 2017 - Machakos Governor, Dr Alfred Mutua, has dismissed the National Super Alliance (NASA) rally in Machakos on Monday saying it will not sway his voters.





Speaking in Machakos on Tuesday , Mutua, who is also the Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader, laughed at NASA leaders for ferrying supporters from Kibera, Nairobi to Machakos.





He said NASA leaders were desperate and that is the...



