Secrets of RAILA’s Vote Tallying Centre in Runda! UHURU is going home, This man is the next President!

Sunday June 18,2017 - National Super Alliance(NASA) presidential candidate , Raila Odinga, has already set up an ultra modern Vote Transmission Centre in Runda, Nairobi, that will receive vote results from all parts of Kenya during the August 8 th General Election.





The vote tallying centre was set up in a house that belongs to Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama.





The centre will collate the results in real-time and then feed data to..