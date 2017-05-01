Safaricom Jobs in Kenya

Area Sales Manager

Location: Nairobi,KE

Department Description

We are pleased to announce the following vacancy in the Regional Sales & Operations Department –Rift Region within the Regional Sales & Operations Division. In keeping with our current business needs, we are looking for a person who meets the criteria indicated below.

Brief Description

Reporting to the Senior Manager-Regional Sales Rift Region the position holder will be responsible for indirect generation of sales revenue through effective management of Safaricom Business in the assigned area.

This will be achieved by ensuring availability of the company’s products and services in the area at all times and effectively aligning Distribution Partners- Dealers,Mpesa Agents and Retailers to meet the Trade Execution objectives.

They will also grow Sales within the Area by developing innovative ways of increasing/growing airtime sales at the Point of Purchase; Value added services and connections by ensuring availability of the company products at all times while ensuring compliance with acceptable Business practises within the area of Accountability.

Responsibilities

· Effective implementation of distribution strategy in the trade to achieve availability and grow sales within the assigned area.

· Ensure achievement of set sales and Usage targets i.e. Monthly, quarterly, semiannually or annually.

· Prepare, plan and execute Area Sales programs aimed at market penetration, availability of the company products and services at all time.

· Ensure shops are well branded according to Safaricom standards in order to create awareness & ensure that stores are well stocked and sell at recommended sales prices

Requirements

· Degree preferable in Business Studies e.g. BCOM degree – Marketing Option a plus

· At least 3 Years’ experience in trade execution preferably within FMCG Environment of which;

· 1 year must be in Sales Managerial Position.

· Good communication skills

How to Apply





Customer Experience Executive

Location: Nairobi,KE

Department Description

We are pleased to announce the following fixed term contract vacancies in the Contact Centre Operations Department within the Customer Operations Division. In keeping with our current business needs, we are looking to engage on fixed contract basis for 6 months, persons who meet the criteria indicated below:

Brief Description

Reporting to the Team Leader-Contact Centre Operations – the holder of the position will provide great Customer experience (by showing empathy, creating rapport and building trust) through contact with Safaricom Customers by answering incoming calls/SMS to: answer inquiries and questions, handle complaints, troubleshoot problems and provide information, solutions and advice.

Responsibilities

· Handle customer inquiries via telephone and/or SMS.

· Manage and resolve customer complaints.

· Provide customers with product and service information by clearly explaining procedures; answering questions; providing information.

· Identify and escalate priority issues and where necessary, follow up customer concerns.

· Document all customer interaction information according to standard operating procedures.

· Maintains and improves quality results by adhering to standards and guidelines and recommending improved procedures.

· Updates self on job knowledge by studying and understanding new product descriptions and/or new service processes.

· Recommend process improvements for process excellence.

· Recognize, document and alert the Team Leader of trends in customer calls.

· Maintains communication equipment in working order and reporting problems promptly.

Requirements

· Degree OR Diploma in any business related field;

· English and Kiswahili proficiency both spoken and written;

· Great service attitude towards customer satisfaction;

· Demonstrate ability to handle pressure and perform duties well to completion;

· Demonstrate ability to be a team player, working to achieve own and team targets;

· Candidates shortlisted for interviews will be required to produce original copies of their national ID card or

· Passport, educational documents (Confirming that they have been awarded a Diploma or Degree) and a certificate of Good Conduct (not older than 12 months).