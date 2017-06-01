SAD! Doctor narrates how he watched his baby die after striking nurses cut off Oxygen supply.

Thursday, June 8, 2017 - The ongoing nurses’ strike has paralysed services in public hospitals with ten people reported to have died after four days.


The latest victim of the strike is an 8-month old baby who died on Wednesday in Kakamega County Referral Hospital 

The baby’s father, Dr.Sahim Ongalo, happens to be a Doctor in the same hospital but couldn’t access the oxygen equipment after nurses locked the..

