SAD! Doctor narrates how he watched his baby die after striking nurses cut off Oxygen supply.

Thursday, June 8, 2017 - The ongoing nurses’ strike has paralysed services in public hospitals with ten people reported to have died after four days.





The latest victim of the strike is an 8-month old baby who died on Wednesday in Kakamega County Referral Hospital





The baby’s father, Dr.Sahim Ongalo, happens to be a Doctor in the same hospital but couldn’t access the oxygen equipment after nurses locked the..



