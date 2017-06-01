S3XY PIERRA MAKENA flaunts her B()()TY on live TV after she was called fat (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 17:50
Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - Celebrated actress turned DJ, Pierra Makena, has hit back at people calling her fat in an epic manner.
Pierra became a mother recently and has obviously added some weight.
Recently, the Standard newspaper in its Pulse pull out trolled her post-pregnancy body in its fashion segment dubbed ‘Fashion Police’ in an article titled ‘Pierra showcases her baby fat.’
While appearing in a women talk Show on Ebru TV, she took the opportunity to hit-back at the publication.
Watch the clip below:
