S3XY KIRIGO NG’ARUA announces comeback after she was chased out of Citizen TV by SK MACHARIA

Thursday, June 8, 2017 - Former Citizen TV news anchor, Kirigo Ng’arua, has announced her comeback to TV after she was fired from Citizen TV last year





She posted on IG that she will soon be back on the screen with her own show dubbed ‘The Girlfriends Table.’





‘The Girlfriends Table’ is a table where women from different walks of life will regularly sit down and share their stories remembering to keep it real and raw.





“It’s time we embraced womanhood with all that it comes with. It’s time to share stories on successes and challenges of b eing a woman…time to change the…



