RUTO’s wife, RACHEL, causes ripples in State House as she confesses publicly that UHURU has failed!

Tuesday June 13, 2017 - Deputy President William Ruto’s wife, Rachel, has raised a storm within Jubilee after she confessed publicly that the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has failed to meet its expectations.





Speaking at Central Park in Nanyuki town during the first in a series of prayer rallies she organized across the country, Rachel asked Kenyans to forgive the Jubilee Government for failing to meet its expectations.





She noted that after..



