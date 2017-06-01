RUTO’s wife, RACHEL, causes ripples in State House as she confesses publicly that UHURU has failed!

..the Jubilee Government came into power in 2013, Uhuru/ Ruto went on their knees and pledged to give excellent services to Kenyans.





However, they may have failed to meet the target and that they deserve forgiveness and another term to make things right.





“I know some people are blaming the Government for failing to act on time to prevent a number of problems currently facing the country, including food shortage and draught related challenges.”





“As God’s servant and wife to the Deputy President, I plead with you for forgiveness,” Rachel said in Nanyuki.





