RUTO’s wife, RACHEL, asks Kenyans to forgive Jubilee for unfulfilled promises - VIDEO.Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 09:03
Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - Rachel Ruto, the wife of Deputy President William Ruto, has beseeched Kenyans to forgive Jubilee Government for unmet expectations.
Speaking on Monday during a prayer rally organized by Evangelical churches in Nanyuki, Mrs Ruto said:
“I know some people are blaming the Government for failing to act in time to prevent a number of problems currently facing the country including food shortage and...
Page 1 2