RUTO’s Weston Hotel hit by a cholera outbreak as 47 cases are confirmed! What is happening to RUTO?Politics 16:57
Thursday June 22, 2017 - A hotel owned by Deputy President William Ruto has been hit by a cholera outbreak after 47 cases were confirmed on Thursday.
The 47 victims were among delegates from the Ministry of Health who were attending a science conference organized by the Government.
Dr George Nyale, chairman of the conference, confirmed the outbreak, saying there is no cause for alarm.
He said all the victims were...
Page 1 2