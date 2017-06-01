RUTO’s Weston Hotel hit by a cholera outbreak as 47 cases are confirmed! What is happening to RUTO?

The Kenyan DAILY POST 16:57

Thursday June 22, 2017 - A hotel owned by Deputy President William Ruto has been hit by a cholera outbreak after 47 cases were confirmed on Thursday.

The 47 victims were among delegates from the Ministry of Health who were attending a science conference organized by the Government. 

Dr George Nyale, chairman of the conference, confirmed the outbreak, saying there is no cause for alarm.

He said all the victims were...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno