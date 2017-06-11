RUTO will never be President of Kenya! - KALENJIN MP says and vows to teach him a lesson.

Sunday June 11, 2017- A vocal MP from the Kalenjin community has said Deputy President William Ruto will not win the presidency in 2022.





Ruto is preparing to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022 and he has been marshalling his Kalenjin community to support his quest.





But speaking on Friday, Emurua Dikirir MP, Johanna Ngeno said Ruto can never be president of Kenya in the near future despite his relentless ambitions.





“He can never be president even in dreams. He is a failure and as Rift Valley people, we have confidence in Gideon Moi,” said Ngeno.





“He is full of arrogance and we shall teach him a lesson in the near future. We cannot tolerate his arrogance anymore,” Ngeno added.





Ngeno’s sentiments were echoed by Bomet Governor, Isaac Rutto, who said Ruto should forget the presidency in 2022 because Kikuyu community will not support his bid.



