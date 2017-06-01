RUTO tears RAILA ODINGA into pieces again over the SGR and reduces him to a mere impostor

..remain relevant by wanting to take credit for projects done by Jubilee.





“Our competitors are trying to associate themselves with our development projects like the SGR because they have nothing to show Kenyans in terms of development,” Ruto said.





Similar sentiments were echoed by Water Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa, who warned the Opposition to stop bragging that the SGR project was its brainchild.





“Opposition leaders failed to deliver when they were in Government.”





“They should stop taking credit for Jubilee projects,” Wamalwa said.





