RUTO tears RAILA ODINGA into pieces again over the SGR and reduces him to a mere impostor
Monday June 12, 2017 - Deputy President William Ruto took Jubilee campaigns to Narok County on Friday, holding a series of rallies to drum up support for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election in August.
Ruto criticized former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and NASA for riding on Jubilee projects like SGR to gain political mileage.
He termed the Opposition as a conglomerate of visionless and clueless leaders who are trying to...
