RUTO tears RAILA ODINGA into pieces again over the SGR and reduces him to a mere impostor

Monday June 12, 2017 - Deputy President William Ruto took Jubilee campaigns to Narok County on Friday, holding a series of rallies to drum up support for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election in August.





Ruto criticized former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and NASA for riding on Jubilee projects like SGR to gain political mileage.





He termed the Opposition as a conglomerate of visionless and clueless leaders who are trying to...



