RUTO taunts RAILA ODINGA and says he is not ready for August polls! That is why he has copious excuses

Wednesday June 14, 2017 - Deputy President William Ruto has said that National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, is not ready for the August 8 th General Election and that is why he is vilifying the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).





Speaking in West Pokot on Tuesday , Ruto asked Kenyans to shun the opposition since they don’t have any agenda for the country.





"If they take long before agreeing on such things, what can they offer to this nation?" Ruto said during meetings in Sigor and Kabichbich.





On his..



