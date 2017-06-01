RUTO says corrupt mafias in Kenya are financing RAILA ODINGA! Look at the names of his donors

Wednesday June 28, 2017 - Deputy President William Ruto has accused the National Super Alliance (NASA) leadership of plotting to take Kenyans back to the hybrid type of rule where the President has all the powers.





Speaking in Kirinyaga County on Wednesday, Ruto said NASA principals led by Raila Odinga want to erode the gains made by Kenyans in 2010 by mutilating the constitution to satisfy their selfish egos.





He also said the NASA brigade is being funded by...



