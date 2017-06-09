RUTO reveals why he is not worried even if RAILA becomes President in August! He'll never beat UHURU

Friday June 9, 2017 - Deputy President William Ruto has said he is not worried if NASA supremo, Raila Odinga, becomes President in August saying he truly knows that he can never be Kenya’s President.





Addressing Jubilee supporters at Cheptais Market in Mt Elgon, Mayuba Stadium in Sirisia and Muliro Gardens in Webuye during a tour of Bungoma, Ruto said Raila has no chance of beating President Uhuru Kenyatta because he is surrounded by losers just like himself.





