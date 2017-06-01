RUTO reveals RAILA ODINGA’s game plan in August! He wants to force himself into UHURU’s Cabinet

Saturday June 17, 2017 - Deputy President William Ruto has accused the National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders of tarnishing the name of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) because they have sensed defeat in August.





Speaking during a political rally in Kericho County on Thursday, Ruto said Raila Odinga and his men have hatched a scheme to tarnish the good name of IEBC and force the formation of a Coalition Government.





“It is not a secret that NASA is not ready for...



