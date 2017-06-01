RUTO ordered for the arrest of WALTER MENYA, here’s the sensitive story he was about to publish on him.

Sunday, 18 June 2017 - Daily Nation journalist, Walter Menya, was arrested and taken to an unknown place after he exposed how public officers have been actively involved in Uhuru’s re-election campaign.





A story written by Walter Menya was published on Sunday Nation and it implicated top public officers who have formed a political campaign lobby group called Friends of Jubilee Foundation, that aims at ensuring Uhuru and Ruto are re-elected.





According to the law, it’s illegal for public officers to be involved in campaigns.





The law states that public officers shall not act as agents for, or further the interests of a politician or political party.





They shall remain politically neutral during their employment; will not publicly indicate support or opposition for a political party or candidate; or engage in activities of any political party or candidate at an election.





After news of Menya’s arrest went viral on social media, the cops twisted the story and alleged that Menya was arrested for asking for bribes so as not to publish the story.





But it has now emerged that the Daily Nation writer was arrested after he investigated a story touching on Deputy President William Ruto.





Cops are just using the story published by Menya on Daily Nation on how public officers are illegally campaigning for Uhuru-Ruto as a cover up.





According to sources, Menya was about to publish an explosive story on how Ruto forced the owners of...



