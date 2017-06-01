RUTO now blames UHURU over Mau evictees’ woes - Says Jubilee hates KALENJINs with a passion

Monday June 12, 2017 - Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto has hit out at the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and is Deputy, William Ruto, for delaying the compensation and resettlement of Mau Forest evictees.





Speaking at Itare Dam, Ruto accused Uhuru/ Ruto of turning a deaf ear on the plight of Mau Forest and Itare evictees.





He called on the entire Rift Valley to cast a protest vote against Jubilee in..



