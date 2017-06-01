RUTO is a political genius – See what he told noisemakers, RAILA ODINGA and JOHO, about SGR.

..conceived by the Coalition Government in which NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, was in that Government.





But Ruto admitted that some of the plans have been existent for 30 years, but reminded his detractors that dreams and plans are of no use to anyone until they are put into action.





“The Standard Gauge Railway for example has been in the works for 30 years.”





“The road from Malaba to a place called Moding has been promised since independence.”





“So it’s not that the road arrived when Jubilee arrived.”





“It has always been there, it has always been talked about.”





“Everybody has promised it but nobody has done anything about it,” said Ruto.





“There are many who dreamt about this facility.”





“There are others who thought about it.”





“There are many who planned about it.”





“But it is the Jubilee Government that has made this a reality,” Ruto added.





