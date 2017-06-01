RUTO chased away from Embakasi as the residents chant “Unga”, he was forced to run (VIDEO).Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 06:15
Wednesday, 21 June 2017 - Deputy President, William Ruto, was embarrassed badly after residents of Embakasi started chanting “Unga” when he was preparing to address a road-side rally.
The Deputy President waved to the residents but they rejected his greetings and started chanting “Unga”.
He was forced to run to avoid more embarrassment.
Watch video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST