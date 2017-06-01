RUTO caught red handed lying to Kenyans - There is nothing like Kimariny Stadium in West Pokot.Politics 18:55
Wednesday June 28, 2017 - West Pokot residents have directed their anger at Deputy President William Ruto after he lied to Kenyans that the Government is constructing a stadium in Kimariny, West Pokot.
During the launch of the Jubilee manifesto on Monday, Ruto said the Government is constructing 9 stadiums and Kimariny is among them.
“But in six months’ time, the stadium in Wote will be complete, in three month’s time the stadium in..
Page 1 2