RUTO accuses RAILA of lying about maize situation in Kenya! UHURU and I have things in control

Friday June 9, 2017 - Deputy President William Ruto has told National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, to stop peddling falsehoods over the shortage of maize in the country.





Speaking at State Lodge, Kakamega, on Thursday , Ruto took issue with Raila Odinga’s allegation that Kenya bypassed Ethiopia, where maize exports were available, to import the commodity from South America.





The DP said contrary to Raila Odinga claims, Kenya has..



