Ruthless Nairobi LADY gives her boyfriend a dog’s beating for cheating on her CRAZY! (VIDEO)

Monday, June 19, 2017 - This poor guy messed with a no-nonsense woman and regretted immediately.





The crazy lady ganged up with her girlfriends and beat the hell out of the helpless man.





The lady identified as Rozellah Rozz, posted the video on Facebook with the caption:





“I’m still on my mission to finish you up..that kichapo you got from ME and my “BIG FIVE LADIES” is just for a start. ain’t done with you,,its enough being your toy….tafuta dem Wa kuchezea not Rozellah Rozz and I had warned you..”





Well, the boy-child is beyond doubt under siege.





Watch below:



