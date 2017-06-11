Respect Allah! Muslim LADY gets naughty in the Holy Month of Ramadhan and shares everything(PHOTOs)

SIR PETER KARANJA 17:34

Sunday, June 11, 2017-Instead of fasting this Holy Month of Ramadhan, this s3xy Muslim lady called Ahmed Zaitoon, was busy disturbing men’s whoppers with hot photos of her flesh.

In the  photos, the curvy Muslim “Babe” is seen posing seductively while rocking a s3x lingerie.

She has firm “twinnies “ and a nice derriere, not forgetting the perfectly shaped curves.


Although it’s not good for a Muslim lady to behave like this on the holy month of Ramadhan, this lady is on point.


See the  photos she shared. 






The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno