Recruitment in Oginga Odinga University (Various Jobs)

Chief Technologist

Grade: 12

Ref: JOOUST/CT/RIO/2017

Minimum Requirements

· M.Sc in Food Security or related fields with extensive farm production experience.

· At least three (3) years’ experience and skills in working with insect for food and feed at the level of Assistant Chief Technologist Grade 11 or equivalent.





Farm Manager

Grade: 12

Ref: JOOUST/FM/RIO/2017

Minimum Requirements

· M.Sc in Food Security or related fields with extensive farm management, production and supervision experience.

· At least 3 years’ experience working with insects for food and feed in a research environment at the level of Assistant Farm Manager.

· Insect breading, production, rearing and husbandry will be an added advantage.





Project Manager

Grade: 13

Ref: JOOUST/PM/RIO/2017

Minimum Requirements

· PhD in Social or Natural Sciences with extensive Project Management experience in a research environment.

· Must have at least 5 years administrative, research and academic experience preferably in the management of donor funded projects.

· Have ethical standards, integrity and professionalism and comply with the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

Key Responsibilities

· Should be able to oversee the selection and contracting of partner institutions for implementation of projects as well as procurement and management of consultancies.

· Provide strong support to project leaders, leading to timely delivery of project results.

· Have the ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.





Secretary Jobs

Grade: 8

Ref: JOOUST/SEC/ADM/2017

Minimum Requirements

· KCSE Grade C or its equivalent with a credit in English Language

· Business English III

· Commerce II

· Secretarial Duties II

· Office Management III

· Shorthand III (minimum 120wpm) or Audio Typewriting III

· Typewriting 50 wpm

· Should have certificates in and be able to use Word Processing, Spreadsheets and Database Management packages

· At least three (3) years’ experience as Senior Secretary Grade 7





Clinical Officer III

Grade: 8

Ref: JOOUST/CO/ADM/2017

Minimum Requirements

· Diploma in Clinical Medicine or equivalent

· At least one (1) year working experience

· Registered with the Clinical Officers’ Council





Medical Officer

Grade: 12

Ref: JOOUST/MO/ADM/2017

(Re-advertisement) those who applied need not re-apply

Minimum Requirements

· MB.ChB/BDS; M.Med/MPH or equivalent with at least three (3) years in a Clinical/Medical post Grade 11 or equivalent

· Should be registered with the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board





Council Secretary

Ref: JOOUST/CS/VC/2017

The Council Secretary reports to the Vice-Chancellor and is responsible for efficient legal, advisory and secretariat services to the University Council.

Requirements

· Be a holder of a Masters Degree in Law (LLM), or Business Administration or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution.

· Be a holder of a Bachelors of Laws (LL.B) Degree or its equivalent.

· Have a Diploma in Law (Kenya School of Law).

· Have a Certified Public Secretary (CPS) and be a full member of ICPS (K) in good standing.

· Be an advocate of the High Court of Kenya.

· Have 10 (ten) years experience, three (3) of which should have been at a management level in a large Corporation.

· Have strong analytical and organization skills.

· Be computer literate and familiar with standard office computer applications.

· Have excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

· Have the highest ethical standards, integrity and professionalism and comply with the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution

· Have the ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

Duties and Responsibilities

· Serving as Secretary to Council and all its Committees.

· Supporting all Council members in fulfilling their responsibilities and mandate.

· Working with the Vice-Chancellor to ensure that Council meetings and business is conducted satisfactorily, efficiently and effectively.

· Consulting and keeping the Vice-Chancellor informed on all key matters relating to Council business.

· Working with the Council Committee Chairs to ensure that their meetings and business is conducted satisfactorily efficiently and effectively.

· Providing Council with guidance about its responsibilities under the Universities Act, Charter, Statutes and other statutory requirements on how these responsibilities should be discharged.

· Obtaining such legal and other advice as is requested by Council.

· Advising and alerting where appropriate the Council Members, in respect to any matters where conflict, potential or real, may occur between the Council and the Vice-Chancellor and among the Council Members.

· Ensuring that Council and its Committees adopt best practice.

· Ensuring that Council and its Committees are regularly updated on all matters that require their attention

· Managing the communication of Council business to staff, students and other stake holders.

· Setting good practice standards for the operation of Council committees and reviewing their effectiveness.

· Any other duties that may be assigned by the Vice-Chancellor.

How to Apply

Applications must be accompanied by a detailed curriculum vitae, copies of relevant academic and professional certificates, national identity card or passport, testimonials and other relevant supporting documents.

Applicants must also submit the following:

Clearance from KRA

Clearance from HELB

Clearance from EACC

Certificate of good conduct from CID

Current membership of ICPS (K)

Applications must be clearly addressed and marked to the “Vice Chancellor, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science & Technology, P.O. Box 210-40601, Bondo and should reach the undersigned on or before Tuesday 11th July 2017.

The Vice-Chancellor

Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology

P.O. Box 210 – 40601, BONDO, Kenya

TEL. 057 – 2501804

Email – vc@jooust.ac.ke