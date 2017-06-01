Receptionist Job in Kenya (30K)

Our client is fast becoming a lead in luxury living. They currently operate luxury serviced apartments and soon will be opening a luxury boutique hotel.
They seek to hire a highly professional and customer service oriented individual to create an excellent guest experience. He / She should be an ambassador for the brand and the hotel.
Receptionist
Salary: 30K
Location: Nairobi

Responsibilities

·         Greet, register, and assign rooms to guests
·         Assist in bookings and reservations
·         Operate the switchboard
·         Attend to all routes of room bookings, such as online, phone, and in person.
·         Maintain orderliness and cleanliness at the front area
·         Answer telephonic and in-person queries related to the hotel services and resolved any issues
·         Process guests’ check ins and outs
·         Prepare and complete room and restaurant bills
·         Assist guests’ in storing valuables in secure deposit box
·         Liaise with other departments of hotel
·         Handle payments through cash, cheques and credit cards

Qualifications

·         A diploma in Business Management
·         Must have previous experience in the hospitality industry, preferably as a receptionist
·         Excellent Communication skills
·         Good Customer service skills
·         Good interpersonal skills.
·         Must be orderly.
·         Ability to multi-task.
·         Good crisis management skills
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Receptionist – Hotel) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before Thursday 22nd June 2017. Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV.
N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing. Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.

   

