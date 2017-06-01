Receptionist Job in Kenya (30K)Jobs and Careers 16:06
Our client is fast becoming a lead in luxury living. They currently operate luxury serviced apartments and soon will be opening a luxury boutique hotel.
They seek to hire a highly professional and customer service oriented individual to create an excellent guest experience. He / She should be an ambassador for the brand and the hotel.
Receptionist
Salary: 30K
Location: Nairobi
Responsibilities
· Greet, register, and assign rooms to guests
· Assist in bookings and reservations
· Operate the switchboard
· Attend to all routes of room bookings, such as online, phone, and in person.
· Maintain orderliness and cleanliness at the front area
· Answer telephonic and in-person queries related to the hotel services and resolved any issues
· Process guests’ check ins and outs
· Prepare and complete room and restaurant bills
· Assist guests’ in storing valuables in secure deposit box
· Liaise with other departments of hotel
· Handle payments through cash, cheques and credit cards
Qualifications
· A diploma in Business Management
· Must have previous experience in the hospitality industry, preferably as a receptionist
· Excellent Communication skills
· Good Customer service skills
· Good interpersonal skills.
· Must be orderly.
· Ability to multi-task.
· Good crisis management skills
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Receptionist – Hotel) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before Thursday 22nd June 2017. Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV.
N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing. Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.