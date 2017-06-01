Receptionist Job in Kenya (30K)

Our client is fast becoming a lead in luxury living. They currently operate luxury serviced apartments and soon will be opening a luxury boutique hotel.

They seek to hire a highly professional and customer service oriented individual to create an excellent guest experience. He / She should be an ambassador for the brand and the hotel.

Receptionist

Salary: 30K

Location: Nairobi

Responsibilities

· Greet, register, and assign rooms to guests

· Assist in bookings and reservations

· Operate the switchboard

· Attend to all routes of room bookings, such as online, phone, and in person.

· Maintain orderliness and cleanliness at the front area

· Answer telephonic and in-person queries related to the hotel services and resolved any issues

· Process guests’ check ins and outs

· Prepare and complete room and restaurant bills

· Assist guests’ in storing valuables in secure deposit box

· Liaise with other departments of hotel

· Handle payments through cash, cheques and credit cards

Qualifications

· A diploma in Business Management

· Must have previous experience in the hospitality industry, preferably as a receptionist

· Excellent Communication skills

· Good Customer service skills

· Good interpersonal skills.

· Must be orderly.

· Ability to multi-task.

· Good crisis management skills

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Receptionist – Hotel) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before Thursday 22nd June 2017. Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV.