Reality downs on UHURU as Busia rejects ABABU in front of him after eating Jubilee money (VIDEO)

Thursday June 15, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, came face to face with reality on the ground with regard to Jubilee’s popularity in Busia County.





This is after residents rejected their pointman - Ababu Namwamba - right before them, accusing him of being a traitor and a self seeker.





Ababu, who is also the MP for Budalangi and the Party Leader of Labour Party, was embarrassed and humiliated after residents of Bumala completely refused to accord him a chance to address them during Uhuru/ Ruto’s tour.





The President had invited the Budalangi legislator to address the crowd but the residents booed and heckled him off the stage to the...



