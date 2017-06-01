Reality dawns on NAMWMABA! Changes mind after endorsing UHURU! Says Busia is NASA & RAILA will triumph

Wednesday June 7, 2017 - Controversial Budalangi Member of Parliament and the leader of Labour Party of Kenya, Ababu Namwamba, has changed his mind on supporting Funyula MP, Paul Otuoma, for the Busia Governorship.





Speaking during an interview yesterday, Ababu, who recently endorsed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election, withdrew his support for Otuoma saying the Funyula MP stands no chance against the incumbent, Governor Sospeter Ojaamong, of ODM and NASA.





The Budalangi MP for the first time admitted that Busia is a NASA stronghold and...



