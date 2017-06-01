Reality dawns on NAMWMABA! Changes mind after endorsing UHURU! Says Busia is NASA & RAILA will triumph

..that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will always triumph.





This comes even as Namwamba had passionately told his supporters that he would support Otuoma for the Governorship.





But as it appears, reality has dawned on him that without Raila, you cannot make it in Busia.





Ababu’s sudden change of mind deals President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election bid a severe blow as Jubilee was banking on him and his charisma to deliver a substantial number of votes from Busia to the Government’s side.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



