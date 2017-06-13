Rapper KHALIGRAPH’s S3XY LOVER writes him the sweetest Birthday message ever (READ)

Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - Talented Kenyan rapper, Khaligraph Jones, turned 27 yesterday and his s3xy lover, Karimi Muriungi, took to social media to celebrate him.





The equally talented rapper, better known as Cashy, poured her heart out in a sweet birthday message.





Khaligraph has been on the receiving end recently after he bleached his face but it seems the people close to him don’t mind.





Cashy posted:





“My baby turns yet older!!!





Usually we’d go at…



