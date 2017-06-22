Range Rover driver runs over a NTSA officer along Mombasa Road - DISTURBING VIDEO.

Thursday, June 22, 2017 - This chilling video shows the moment a drunk driver ran over a NTSA officer at a roadblock.





The incident happened on Thursday morning along Mombasa Road.





The driver of the Range Rover car with Ugandan number plates refused to stop and drove over road spikes before knocking down the official.





The driver and the two occupants of the Range Rover were arrested.





During the crackdown, several drunk drivers were arrested.





Watch the video below.



