Randy man gets stuck while having s3x with his sister-in-law in a lodging in Nakuru (VIDEO)

Wednesday, June 7, 2017 - There was drama in Nakuru town on Tuesday after a man got stuck while having s£x with his wife’s sister at lodging.





The 55-year old man is reported to have spent the entire night with his sister-in-law eating the forbidden fruit.





However, their passion turned to agony.





The attendants at the lodging were alerted by cries from the room and broke the door only to find the two entangled in bed.





Sources intimate that the man’ wife knew of her husband’s philandering ways and sought services of a witchdoctor who she paid Sh 40,000.





She also revealed that her husband was supposed to be on his way to Mombasa, to buy a matatu after they sold a piece of land.





The two lovers were covered in a blanket and taken to the witchdoctor where they were separated.





