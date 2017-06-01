RAILA’s Tsunami sweeping Rift Valley as UHURU/ RUTO rush to North Rift after MANDAGO’s threat

Wednesday June 7, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, are headed to North Rift, particularly Uasin Gishu County, this Friday to calm the brewing storm after Governor Jackson Mandago threatened to rally his supporters to vote for National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, instead of Jubilee during the August 8thGeneral Election.





During the tour, Uhuru/ Ruto are expected to address the differences among their supporters in the region caused by fierce rivalry between Mandago and his arch rival, Bundotich Kiprop, also known as Buzeki.





In his threat, Mandago had warned Uhuru/ Ruto never to..



