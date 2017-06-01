RAILA’s strategy to win all LUHYA votes leaks a day after UHURU/ RUTO’s visit - This is genius

Friday June 9, 2017 - The National Super Alliance ((NASA) is seeking to shore up its numbers in Western Kenya to guarantee former Prime Minister Raila Odinga a landslide win in the August 8th General Election.





A team picked to steer up NASA’s campaigns in Western Kenya has embarked on a mission to address voter apathy in the region which always seems to be Raila Odinga’s waterloo in every General Election.





Led by..



