RAILA’s strategy to win all LUHYA votes leaks a day after UHURU/ RUTO’s visit - This is genius

The Kenyan DAILY POST 00:00

..Khalid Njiraini, who was named the overall national presidential campaign regional coordinator in charge of Vihiga, Busia and Kakamega Counties, he revealed that his team would ensure harmonized campaigns among NASA affiliate parties in the region.


“We have a marshal plan that will see us conduct a house-to-house voter sensitization drive to ensure that people turn up in large numbers to vote for Raila Odinga on August 8th,” Khalid said.

This comes a day after Western played host to President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, who promised goodies to the region.

