RAILA’s NASA says it is backing PETER MUNYA instead of KIRAITU – We will even give him money!Politics 10:13
Monday June 19, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders have announced the opposition’s preferred candidate in the contest between Meru Governor, Peter Munya, and Senator Kiraitu Murungi.
Speaking at a rally in Kinoru Stadium that was also attended by the NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetangula, revealed that the opposition alliance was backing the re-election of the incumbent Governor Munya.
“I am sending you with greetings to my learned friend Governor Munya.”
“He is hardworking and..
Page 1 2