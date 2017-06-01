RAILA’s NASA says it is backing PETER MUNYA instead of KIRAITU – We will even give him money!

Monday June 19, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders have announced the opposition’s preferred candidate in the contest between Meru Governor, Peter Munya, and Senator Kiraitu Murungi.


Speaking at a rally in Kinoru Stadium that was also attended by the NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetangula, revealed that the opposition alliance was backing the re-election of the incumbent Governor Munya.

“I am sending you with greetings to my learned friend Governor Munya.”

“He is hardworking and..

