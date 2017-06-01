RAILA’s NASA hiring youths to heckle UHURU/ RUTO’s team! The hostility we got in Kitui was artificial

..chanted 'NASA' and 'unga', drowning the voices of leaders who tried to address them.





"I condemn the small group that was paid to try disrupting the meeting.”





“It is definitely a violation of election laws.”





“I have personally registered the complaint with the electoral body," he said in a statement on Thursday .





Banda boldly declared:





"Kitui is no longer an Opposition stronghold but a battle ground."





He cited the high turnout of residents during Jubilee rallies in the region as a good indicator that residents will vote for Uhuru/ Ruto.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



