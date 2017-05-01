RAILA’s friend, AMOS WAKO, also parts ways with him and tells Busia to do the unthinkable - Baba in tears

Monday June 5, 2017 - Busia Senator Amos Wako has also differed with National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, on independent candidates ahead of the August 8th General Election.





Speaking in Kakamega during the NASA rally, Wako, who is a close ally of Raila Odinga, shocked everyone when he rejected baba’s advice to vote for NASA candidates.





He urged residents of Busia County to reject ODM gubernatorial candidate Sospeter Ojaamong and vote for...



