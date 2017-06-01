RAILA will hate himself after this! See what RUTO told him after telling Mt. Kenya only UHURU was good

...the Opposition have no problems with President Uhuru Kenyatta, then they should abandon and support him and wait to face me in 2022 because I am not a candidate for 2017,” Ruto said.





While campaigning in Meru, NASA leaders, led by Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetangula told residents that they had no problems with Uhuru but Ruto.





They urged them to block Ruto’s bid to ascend to the Presidency in 2022 by voting for NASA in August.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



