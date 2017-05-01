RAILA was frisked like a raiyaa by G4S guards on Madaraka, Read how he was demeaned.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles 11:08
Friday, 02 June 2017 - Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, was demeaned when he attended Madaraka Day celebrations in Nyeri.
Despite being one of the veteran Kenyan politicians who fought for multi-partyy democracy, he was treated like a “Raiyaa”.
When Baba arrived at the venue, his motorcade was diverted to the common gate where he was forced to step out of his car to undergo a security check from G4S guards who frisked him like a...
Page 1 2